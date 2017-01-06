Would be entrepreneurs urged to Get Started in new campaign

The Marches Growth Hub is launching a new campaign this month to support start-up businesses and small companies wanting to get bigger!

January and February are the months most likely to see new enterprises created, with more than 10,000 new businesses expected to be launched this month alone.

And the Get Started campaign from the Marches Growth Hub will support not only would-be entrepreneurs who have yet to launch their business, but also smaller companies which want to scale up and create jobs.

From events focusing on how to start a business to advice and tips from already successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, the #GetStarted campaign will feature across www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk and the three hub venues in Hereford, Shrewsbury and Telford.

One of the first experts to support the campaign is successful entrepreneur and author, Emma Jones, who was awarded the MBE for services to enterprise and is the founder of Enterprise Nation, which has helped thousands of people start and grow their businesses since 2015.

Blogging for the Marches Growth Hub, Emma, originally from Shropshire, says it’s important to have a ‘routemap’ for a new business and gives her top tips to those who spot a gap in the market.

She says: “As the business grows, refine the idea and finesse your niche. The best businesses are niche businesses and by this, I mean, try to deliver a specific product or service to a clearly identifiable audience. That way, you keep marketing costs low, and customer loyalty high.”

Enterprise Nation is also behind the StartUp2017 events happening across the UK, including StartUp 2017 for Telford & Shropshire which will be held at Wrekin Business School, Wrekin College on January 14.

Other events include Business Start-Up Seminars at the hub in Hereford on January 17 and 26 and Be Inspired… Be Your Own Boss on January 10 at the hub in Shropshire.

All the events will be listed on www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk or for more information about what’s on offer, contact the hub on 0345 6000 727 or by email at enquiries@marchesgrowthhub.co.uk