Shropshire charity’s new furniture store raises £70,000 in three months

A new charity furniture store has raised £70,000 in its first three months for patients in Shropshire and Mid Wales living with incurable illnesses thanks to the support of its customers and donors.

Staff at Severn Hospice’s first furniture store, on Ennerdale Road, Shrewsbury, are thanking all of the local people who have donated goods or bought items for helping to raise the fantastic sum since the shop opened its doors in August.

The hospice is now appealing for volunteers to support the shop, specifically people who can take on heavy lifting roles as well as anyone who would like to take on a customer service role.

The charity is looking for people who can spare a few hours every week to help with tasks including sorting stock, working in its warehouse and delivering heavy goods to people’s homes as well as processing sales and providing outstanding customer service on the shop floor.

Andy Perkins, Severn Hospice Furniture Store Manager, said: “We are continuing to receive donations of a very high standard and we are incredibly grateful to everyone bringing them in. Our shops are absolutely vital in supporting the fantastic work our hospice does and it is only thanks to people donating stock and those who buy our items that we raise the vital money needed to fund the care we provide.

“We are appealing for volunteers, not just for customer service roles but also to help us sort and move the larger donations that we receive. The shop is incredibly well stocked thanks to the generosity of our supporters and we are fortunate to receive about two vans of furniture donations a day. However we need volunteers who are happy to lift and sort what are often large and heavy pieces of furniture, and we also need people to help on the shop floor by processing sales and helping our customers find everything they need. If anyone can spare a few hours a week to come and volunteer we would love to hear from them.”

Severn Hospice is asking that anyone who would like to volunteer at its furniture store call 01743 211092.