Shrewsbury Town seal loan for Crystal Palace striker Freddie Ladapo

Shrewsbury Town have signed promising forward Freddie Ladapo on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is a direct replacement for Ivan Toney, and has experience at League One level, having scored twice in 16 games for Oldham Athletic.

Ladapo began his career at Colchester United, making six appearances without finding the back of the net.

He spent time on loan at numerous non-league clubs, including: Thurrock, Chelmsford City, Bishop’s Stortford, Woking, and Nuneaton, before joining Kidderminster in 2014.

Following a brief loan at Hayes & Yeading, Ladapo came to prominence at Grays Athletic, notching 17 goals in 33 games.

He then hit 14 goals in 25 matches for Margate, which prompted Crystal Palace to sign him for an undisclosed fee.

Ladapo who is yet to make a first team appearance for the Eagles, could be in the Salop line-up to face Swindon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, boss Paul Hurst has confirmed that he has made his mind up on the futures of George Waring and Sylvain Ebanks-Blake; with an announcement expected after the weekend.

Article by: Ryan Hillback