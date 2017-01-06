Police grow increasingly concerned for welfare of missing girl from Oswestry

Police are concerned for Caitlyn Normoyle, 15-years-old who was reported missing from the Oswestry area on Monday afternoon.

Caitlyn, who has connections to the areas of Coventry and Nuneaton, is described as 5’5″ tall, of slim build and with shoulder length light brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a black adidas tracksuit and black adidas trainers with white stripes as well as rosemary beads when she was last seen.

Caitlyn has now not been seen for four days and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Anybody who may have seen her or anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101.