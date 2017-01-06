Patients advised to use alternatives to A&E

Health chiefs across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are asking people to consider using alternatives to accident and emergency units.

There has been a large increase in demand locally, and health leaders are reminding people suffering from minor illness or injuries to use options other than A&E and allow the hospital to focus on those people with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

A&E is only for the most serious and life-threatening cases. Alternative sources of care for non-critical ailments are pharmacies, NHS 111, Minor Injuries Units and GP Out-of-Hours services.

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “People with life-threatening conditions will always receive the highest priority in A&E. That means that other people who attend may have extremely long waits.

“We would urge people to use the alternatives that are available.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG added:

“Your own GP practice, Shropdoc, NHS 111 or local pharmacists are all good places to seek medical advice from for minor injuries or illnesses.

“111 is an easy to remember number, 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and can quickly assess and direct you to appropriate care.

“Self-care is also important so it’s also worth topping up your medicine cabinet with over-the-counter remedies to help you treat common winter illnesses such as coughs and colds.

“A&E should be avoided unless you have a significant injury or serious condition.”