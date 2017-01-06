Match Preview: Swindon Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury will be hoping to end a run of three straight defeats, when they travel to Swindon.

Paul Hurst has boosted his squad with the acquisition of three players this week. Aristote Nsiala and Alex Rodman have joined on permanent deals, whilst Freddie Ladapo has been snapped up on loan. The trio could feature at the County Ground.

Ivan Toney has returned to Newcastle following the expiration of his loan, whilst defenders Olly Lancashire and Jack Grimmer are expected to miss out with unspecified injuries.

Joe Riley could start after his recent knee troubles. Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern (shoulder) is still out.

The Swindon game could be George Waring and Sylvain Ebanks-Blake’s swansong. Both players are rumoured to be returning to their parent clubs after the clash.

Salop have not beaten Swindon away from home since securing a 1-0 victory in 1995. They have only won three of their last 13 matches against the Robins.

Swindon have a peculiar managerial set-up. Luke Williams is classed as the “Head Coach” but former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, selects the team.

The home side could hand striker Jordan Stewart a start, who has not featured since September after suffering a knee injury.

However, midfielder Ellis Iandolo has been ruled out. Nathan Thompson (foot) faces a late fitness test.

Swindon who drew 0-0 win Southend last time out, since in 19th place.

Possible Line Ups:

Swindon Town: (4-4-2)

1. Vigouroux, 11. Brophy, 28. Jones, 20. Furlong, 29. Raphael, 7. Doughty, 2. Thompson, 10. Goddard, 5. Rodgers, 33. Norris, 16. Stewart

Subs: 4. Thomas, 9. Obika, 12. Henry, 15. Smith, 22. Murray, 23. Delfouneso, 27. Barry

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 24. El-Abd, Nsiala, 12. Brown, 8. Ogogo, 7. Whalley, 2. Riley 18. Deegan, 10. Dodds, Ladapo,

Subs: Rodman, 6. Black, 11. O’Brien, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 30. Jones

Preview by: Ryan Hillback