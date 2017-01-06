Dog seized after being assaulted by man in Ironbridge

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident near a park in Ironbridge yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.30pm, a man and a woman were walking a German Shepherd dog near to Dale End Park on Buildwas Road.

It’s reported that the man was then seen assaulting the dog, and when a female member of the public asked him to stop, he shouted at her and threatened to assault her.

The dog has now been seized.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information. Please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 368S of 5 January 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.