BT work placements up for grabs in Shropshire

BT is on the look-out for young people in Shropshire wanting to kick-start their careers with a two-week work placement at its network centre in Oswestry later this month.

Designed for 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training, the BT work placement is an opportunity for attendees to learn practical work skills such as CV writing, interview techniques and confidence building, as well as completing a mix of work experience and job shadowing.

Although the work placement does not carry a formal qualification, attendees are given a certificate showing their attendance and achievements to demonstrate their commitment to prospective employers.

The next local course starts on Monday, January 16, and will be held at BT’s Whittington House, Park Hall, on the outskirts of Oswestry. For more details visit http://www.btplc.com/Careercentre/WorkReady/index.htm

Colin Bannon, BT’s West Midlands regional director, said: “BT work placements give local, young people a first-hand experience of the world of work and are a great opportunity for young people to reinvigorate their confidence, motivation and enthusiasm as well as gaining practical skills.

“This won’t be the last opportunity to join a BT work placement so even if you can’t attend this particular course I’d encourage you to register your interest to ensure you don’t miss out.”

BT is also offering young people the chance to sign up for seven-week traineeships in a variety of roles across the UK. The traineeship offers the chance to gain nationally recognised qualifications in work skills and business administration and develops transferable skills needed to find and start work, whether with BT or another company. After graduating from the programme, the young people get a minimum of 12 weeks support from BT to help them find a job or training.

For more details or to apply visit: http://www.btplc.com/Careercentre/WorkReady/ApplyforaBTtraineeship/index.htm

The BT Traineeship and Work Placements are both part of the BT Work Ready programme which is a series of initiatives provided to help young people, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, gain employment skills and get them ready for work. It’s part of BT’s commitment as a founding partner in the Movement to Work coalition of employers.