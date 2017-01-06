Baston sets sights on title with Tigers

Telford Tigers netminder Jon Baston has pledged to help his new side win the English Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as the latest addition to Telford’s squad this week, as the league campaign enters its final months.

The Tigers currently have a six-point lead over Milton Keynes at the top of the standings, and Baston is keen to help maintain that gap.

He said: “I would like to be able to win a championship with Telford. After a strong season last year, this is an amazing opportunity to join a strong team, with great chances to hoist the championship trophy.

“Tom Watkins, the coach, told me about his plans to fight for the title this year, which is something I definitely want to be part of. I believe I will be able to make large contributions to the team, both on and off the ice.

“I am an athletic goalie, able to make game saving stops. I perform under pressure and believe I am a great teammate.”

The Helsinki-born star, who won the EPL title with Basingstoke last season, will share netminding duties with Sam Gospel.

He added: “Just as with every teammate, having excellent chemistry is vital for everyone on the team.

“Creating a strong professional relationship between goaltenders is significant in the development of both goalies.

“Having mutual respect allows both parties to study and learn from each other, which in turn allows the team to develop.”

That title success saw Baston named in the 2016 EPL all-star team, after he posted the best netminding figures in the league.

But with many teams finalising their rosters early in the off-season, he missed out on a starting spot for the current campaign.

“Of course it was a disappointment and a rough off-season,” he said.

“But it is the harsh reality of professional hockey, and sometimes you have to endure hard times.

“Situations like that make you value the opportunities offered, such as this amazing opportunity with the Telford Tigers organisation.”

Baston is set to join the Tigers squad for Saturday’s trip to face Milton Keynes Lightning, before Sunday’s visit of Swindon Wildcats to Telford Ice Rink at 6pm.