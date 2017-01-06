£5,000 cash boost for community sport in Shropshire

A Shropshire-based project which aims to make sport and physical activity more accessible for disabled people has received a £5,000 cash boost.

The Inclusively Fit Project, hosted at Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, plans to use the cash to provide community clubs with adaptive equipment to help more disabled people access their sport or activity.

The donation has come from the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK-registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

The Inclusively Fit Project was initially funded in 2013 through Big Lottery, and includes a volunteer programme, training workshops, travel and coaching bursaries, working with several partner organisations.

The grant will be used to distribute to local clubs and groups that would like to be more inclusive in their delivery, or those that are already delivering activities to people with disabilities, but may need adaptive equipment to better support a specific impairment group.

Jessica Lightwood, from the Inclusively Fit Project, said: “This funding will enable us to break down another barrier that people with disabilities face when accessing activity.

“It will also allow us to support sports clubs and groups in their journey to being more inclusive.”

Amy Slack, manager at the Santander Foundation said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK.

“Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting the Inclusively Fit Project and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”