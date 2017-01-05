Telford man wanted on prison recall

Police in Telford are appealing for help to locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Nathan Edwards was released from HMP Hewell in Redditch in November having served a sentence class A and B drug offences and remains on licence.

The 24-year-old was recalled to prison but failed to hand himself in and is now wanted on prison recall.

Edwards has connections to the Bratton, Hollinswood and Telford town centre areas.

Anyone who has seen Edwards or a man matching his description should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.