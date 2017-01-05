Shrewsbury Town sign Alex Rodman on a free transfer

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Alex Rodman after his release from League Two side Notts County.

The 29-year-old becomes Salop’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining Aristote Nsiala in committing his future to the club.

Alex Rodman who has penned an 18-month deal at Shrewsbury, worked under manager Paul Hurst at Grimsby; scoring eight goals in 48 appearances for the club. He also played under assistant manager Chris Doig at then League Two club Aldershot Town.

Rodman began his career at Aston Villa before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he failed to make an appearance at both teams. He would go on to play the majority of his career in non-league, with the likes of Leamington, Grantham, and Gainsborough. Rodman was part of the Tamworth side that achieved promotion to the Conference – by virtue of winning the National League North title.

He spent a short time at York City, scoring once in 18 matches, before moving on to Grimsby and then Gateshead.

The Sutton Coldfield born man spent last season at Newport, whilst he has played 14 times this season for struggling Notts County.

League One will be the highest league that Rodman has featured in to date, and he admits it was “too good to turn down”.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It was an easy decision to come here. Obviously the step up is a big factor and working with Paul (Hurst) and (Chris) Doigy again was something that was too good to turn down.

“Paul got the best out of me at my last six months at Grimsby, and hopefully that can continue here.

“I had a good time and enjoyed some success at Grimsby and I played some good football under him, which can hopefully continue here.”

Rodman could make his debut on Saturday when Salop travel to Swindon.

