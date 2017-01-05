Ludlow Midwife Led Unit closed tonight due to staffing issue

A staffing issue has forced the closure of the Ludlow Midwife Led Unit from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.

Midwives are still available on call for home births. Women booked to give birth at Ludlow MLU who go into labour during the temporary closure will be offered a home birth or birth on another MLU. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support overnight they will be able to access a Midwife as usual.

Women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future have been informed of the temporary closure and offered an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour tonight.

Jo Banks, Women and Children’s Care Group Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Unfortunately due to further unexpected staffing issues, similar to those which affected MLUs over the Christmas period, we will have to close Ludlow MLU from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.

“I would like to reassure people that this is a temporary closure. We aim to reopen Ludlow MLU at 8am tomorrow as normal.

“Our aim is to ensure that our service is staffed safely. Unfortunately at times when we have staffing issues, such as illness, we have to make temporary changes to ensure the safety of women using the services.

“We are contacting any women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour tonight. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support overnight they will be able to access a Midwife as usual.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.”