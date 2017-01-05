Crash involving lorry and van closes A5 near Oswestry

A collision involving a lorry and van has closed the A5 near Oswestry this afternoon.

The A5 is closed in both directions between Weirbrook & Mile End roundabout, Oswestry following the crash at at Long Oak.

Emergency services were called to the incident at just after 3pm.

One person was reported to have been trapped.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

A diversion is in place via the B4396.