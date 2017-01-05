Christmas sales boost for Midcounties Co-operative in Shropshire

The UK’s largest independent Co-operative, which operates 13 stores across Shropshire, has reported a 3.6% increase in like-for-like sales across its food stores for the three weeks to 31 December.

The member-owned organisation says that an enhanced range of unique offers, including its popular Diamond Day Discount scheme which is exclusive for its members, helped it to achieve an increased share of Christmas grocery shopping at the end of last year.

It also greatly improved the availability of locally-produced and Co-op own-label products, which combined with its significant ongoing investment programme into its stores, increased shopper numbers and sales in the run up to Christmas.

It’s newly expanded chilled and frozen food party range, which included Christmas centre-piece styled desserts, proved very popular during December.

Sales of Midcounties Co-op’s own Best of Our Counties range also increased by 42% compared to the previous year. The range includes fresh and innovative products sourced from local suppliers, such as Shropshire Blue cheese from the Shropshire Cheese Company.

In 2016 the retailer began a three year £30m store investment programme which included the development of new formats for its supermarkets and convenience stores.

Phil Ponsonby, deputy chief executive of The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Our rising sales over Christmas this year reflect the growing popularity of our stores and the quality of the product ranges we now offer.

“We’ve improved our product range, with our own locally sourced products and the new Co-op branded range getting a good response from customers. We are extremely grateful to our hard working store teams in producing these fantastic results.”

Midcounties introduced its Customer First initiative in 2016 to improve the customer experience within its stores.

Phil Ponsonby said: “Through our Customer First initiative, we’ve put our customers at the heart of our reinvestment programme. The layout of our refurbished stores supports shopper buying patterns, with merchandising that more easily allows people to shop for now, tonight and later. This is particularly important in our convenience stores, where we’ve reformatted our layouts to tailor the space to shopper buying habits.

“We have been particularly pleased with the results of our new format stores which are attracting new customers and increasing the share of spend from existing shoppers. We have seen sales increases of up to 40% which is testament to the popularity of these new format stores and improved customer service.”