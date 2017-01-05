Brexit, banking and breakfast on the menu at Telford Business Partnership event

Businesses from all over Telford and Shropshire have signed up for the annual breakfast with The Man from the Bank of England event.

Hosted by Telford Business Partnership, the popular briefing will take place at The Park House Hotel, in Shifnal, on January 17th, at 7.30am.

This year’s gathering will once again hear from Glynn Jones, deputy agent for The Bank of England in the West Midlands and Oxfordshire region.

Mr Jones was born in Telford and lived for several years in Shrewsbury, and he feeds the views of local businesses into the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates.

Graham Davies, for the TBP Board, said: “This event is always hugely popular with businesses from right across the region, and with the challenges of Brexit on the horizon, we’re sure that this year’s presentation will generate even more interest than usual.

“Our annual visit from The Man from The Bank is an opportunity for our members and guests to get an insider’s view on the state of the economy and the prospects for the coming year, and gives them direct access to someone who has unique access to how the economy works.

“We’ve already seen an overwhelming number of requests for advance tickets for the event, and places are filling up fast, so if anyone would like to attend they’ll need to register quickly.”

The annual address from The Man from the Bank is always Telford Business Partnership’s first event of the new year, and it is open to businesses from all sectors across the whole region.

“We’re always delighted to see so many regular faces, but it’s fantastic to see so many guests join us too as the topic generates huge interest for anyone in business in the Midlands area,” said Graham.

Anyone interested in attending should book their tickets in advance online.

To find our more contact teresa@telfordbusiness.org or visit www.telfordbusiness.org