Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for help in finding a teenage boy who has been reported missing.

Jordan Smith, aged 14, was reported missing on Friday, 30 December and is believed to be in the Shrewsbury area.

Jordan is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, slim build with short, fair hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black Puffa jacket, baggy grey tracksuit trousers with blue stripes down the legs, and grey trainers.

Anyone who sees Jordan, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 515S of 30 December.