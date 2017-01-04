Woman pushed to the ground as van is stolen in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a woman was pushed to the ground and her vehicle stolen in Woodside.

At around 12pm yesterday, a woman in her 60s was cleaning the wing mirror of her white Volkswagen Caddy van in a courtyard on The Saplings, Woodside whilst the engine was running.

Whilst doing this, an unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

He then got into the vehicle and drove out of the courtyard in the direction of the junction with Woodside Avenue.

The victim’s van has a registration plate ending in MPO.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 40 to 45 years old, of a stocky build. He was believed to be approximately 5′ 7″ tall with short dark hair in a ‘bowl cut’ hairstyle and stubble on his face.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information. Please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 227S of 3 January 2017. Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.