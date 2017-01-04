Stuart Goldsmith brings his stand-up tour to Shrewsbury

An evening of laugh out loud comedy comes to Shrewsbury as part of Stuart Goldsmith’s UK Tour this March.

Fresh from appearances on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), As Yet Untitled (Dave) and a month of packed houses at the Edinburgh Fringe, Stuart Goldsmith embarks upon his second UK tour, with his brand new show ‘Compared to What’.

As part of his 2017 UK & Ireland stand-up tour, Stuart will bring his unique comedy style to Henry Tudor House, Shrewsbury on Thursday 9 March 2017.

Motorcyclists, lateral thinking, nitrous oxide, feather head-dresses – is there nothing this man won’t gently mock, having first really thought about it at length to avoid offending anyone?

It’s 2017 and life looks very different. Finding himself up-rooted from his adoptive city and press-ganged into a pastoral existence by a fiendishly cunning girl, Stu considers the big questions:

How much should one spend on an ear-thermometer?

Is everywhere West of Leigh Delamere basically Fairyland?

How much compromise is too much?

Stuart’s latest addition to the family, a new baby, has brought lots of new questions into his life and of course plenty of new material for his show.

Host of the bewilderingly popular “Comedian’s Comedian” podcast, with now over 6 million downloads worldwide, and described by one listener as “an assault on the magic of comedy…” the podcast has become one of Ricky Gervais favourite shows to listen to.

Stuart has also been embarking on an interesting look into the world of other well-known comedians, by interviewing the leading lights of the comedy world in real depth including American superstar Bill Burr, Jimmy Carr, Russell Howard and Sarah Millican.

Henry Tudor House in Shrewsbury will be the setting for a performative experience which will be similar to watching telly in a room full of people – but unfettered by expensive cameras, professional direction or adequate lighting…

No confetti-cannons, video-screens or artistically-suspect nudity. The “consistent fringe must-see” (Broadway Baby) brings you stripped-back, gimmick-free* stand-up about life and how not to not cope with it.

*There may be a chair.

Stuart Goldsmith – ‘Compared to What’ – UK Tour

Date: Thursday 9 March 2017 – Shrewsbury – Henry Tudor House

Time: 8pm

Tickets: £10