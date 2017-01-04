Search to find Shropshire family connected with historic photo

Can you help reunite the Shropshire family connected with this historic family photo that was found in a charity shop in southern Spain?

It is not something you would expected to find in an animal rescue charity shop in Spain, but this family photo caught the eye of Jane Hollis who is a volunteer at the shop ‘Asociacion de Animales de Berja y Almerimar’.

On the back of the photo was a name and address in Shropshire. Charles and Sarah Hand, Black Lane, Market Drayton.

Someone had also gone to the trouble of identifying the people in the photo. William Henry Hand (d.o.b. 16.4.1889), Agnes, Liz, Pat, Nancy, Ethel, George, Jack, Charlie and Joe.

Jane now wants to find members of the family, believed to be from Market Drayton, so they can be reunited with some of their ancestry.

Jane, who lives in France but spends winter in southern Spain, explained how she discovered the photo at the charity shop which raises money to rescue stray dogs and cats, that are sprayed, fostered and re-homed:

“I volunteer there once a week and my favourite job is organising the book section. I love reading and usually buy a few every week – there are no charity shops where we live so I like to stock up for the whole year. I found the photo in a book I was reading, it must have been used as a book mark. The book could have come from anywhere, so many people pass through.”

