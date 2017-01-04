Man robbed of iPhone in Wellington

An 18-year-old man had his iPhone 7 stolen whilst walking through a park in Wellington.

The incident occurred in Gas Works Park, off Saville Close, between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

The man took his phone, a Rose Gold iPhone 7, out of his pocket to make a call and as the call ended he felt the phone being snatched from his hand and he was pushed to the ground.

When he got up the offenders had left the scene.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time or has any information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 561 of 31 December.