Man dies after head on collision on A458 near Cressage

A man has died after a head on collision which also left two other people injured near Cressage this afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 2.05pm on the A458 between Cressage and Cound on the Cressage Straight.

It involved a black Land Rover Discovery and a blue Audi A3.

A paramedic area support officer was first on scene and was backed up by three ambulances and two air ambulances; the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Staffordshire.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a car and a 4×4 vehicle that had suffered severe damage. The 4×4 was on its roof.

“Tragically, it was not possible to save the life of the driver of the car, a man, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A 62-year-old woman who was the front seat passenger in the Audi was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance with rib and pelvic pain.

“The 76-year-old man, who was the only occupant of the 4×4, was initially said to have been unconscious. He had suffered head and facial injuries. He too was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”

Road closures are in place near Shore Lane and Weeping Cross and the road is anticipated to remain closed until at least 5.30pm.

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen the collision to contact them.

A number of vehicles are thought to have been in the immediate area close to the time of collision and officers urge people to call police on 101, quoting incident number 338s of 4 January if you have any information.