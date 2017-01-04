Former Shrewsbury Town target set to sign for giants Arsenal

It has been widely reported that former Shrewsbury Town target Cohen Bramall will join Arsenal for a fee of around £40,000.

It is the stuff that footballing dreams are made of – signing for one of the world’s most iconic teams as a non-league player.

For Cohen Bramall of Hednesford Town, that dream is about to become a reality. After impressing on a week-long trial with Arsene Wenger’s men; Bramall will pen a deal to become the first Gunners signing of 2017.

Whilst the fans at the Emirates Stadium will be hoping for the likes of James Rodriguez, Miralem Pjanic and Moussa Dembele (the Celtic one) to wear the famous red; Cohen Bramall represents ambition for the future.

The 20 year-old, was believed to be close to agreeing a trial period with Shrewsbury Town, alongside another non-league star Alex Reid, before Arsenal stepped in.

Article by: Ryan Hillback