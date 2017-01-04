Concern grows for missing 15-year-old girl from Oswestry area

Police are growing concerned for a 15-year-old who was reported missing from the Oswestry area on Monday afternoon.

Caitlyn Normoyle, who has connections to the Coventry area, is described as 5’5″ tall, of slim build and with shoulder length light brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a black adidas tracksuit and black adidas trainers with white stripes as well as rosemary beads when she was last seen.

Caitlyn has now not been seen for 48 hours and we ask anybody who may have seen her or anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact West Mercia Police on 101.