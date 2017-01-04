Collision closes A458 near Cressage

A two vehicle collision has closed the A458 near Cressage this afternoon.

The collision happened at just before 2pm and involved two cars.

Emergency services are working at the scene to free two people who have become trapped.

A further casualty was being treated on scene by ambulance crews.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Weeping Cross island and Cressage.