Shropshire law firm plays key role in market transformation

A Shropshire law firm has paved the way for a multi-million-pound transformation of the biggest indoor market complex in the South West.

David Raymont, from FBC Manby Bowdler’s Commercial Property team, provided legal advice to WMC Retail Partners Plc that has enabled the redevelopment of the company’s Cornish Market World site in St Austell to go ahead.

It is being transformed into a seven-day-a-week retail and leisure destination venue called Cornucopia. It includes the reconfiguration of the building to provide space for two new high-end retail units, an American-diner inspired restaurant, a redesign of the market hall and the creation of a major food and drink visitor attraction that will showcase the best of regional cuisine.

Cornucopia will also become home to the UK’s very first heritage centre paying tribute to the county’s most famous dish, the Cornish Pasty.

The site also houses Kidzworld, a 20,000 sq ft all-weather adventure play park. The overall development is expected to provide around 100 new jobs and Cornucopia is due to be fully open by summer 2017.

David, who is based at FBC Manby’s Bowdler Shrewsbury office, represented WMC during the re-negotiations of its lease of the 65,000 sq ft site with the landowner.

He said: “I am delighted that we were able to successfully negotiate terms with the landowner to secure the lease for WMC so they could put their ambitious plans into action.

“The redevelopment is a very exciting one and it will provide an important boost to the local community and economy through a first class visitor destination. Their vision for the site is to be commended and I am pleased to played a role in helping to make it happen.”

WMC Retail Partners Plc – formerly known as Wellington Market Company Plc – operates 18 markets at various locations throughout England and Wales and is the only public company operating traditional retail markets.

Chief executive Malcolm Ball said: “We’ve been delighted by the service that FBC Manby Bowdler has provided. Their advice and support has undoubtedly helped us realise our plans to press ahead with the transformation of our St Austell site.”