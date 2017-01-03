Shrewsbury Town boss states Jay Simpson’s wages are too high

Reports linking Shrewsbury Town with a move for Leyton Orient striker Jay Simpson appear to be wide of the mark; as Paul Hurst pours cold water on the speculation.

The 28-year-old is believed to be one of the highest paid players in League Two; and is out of Shrewsbury’s budget according to Paul Hurst.

Salop are believed to be on the search for a new forward, after Ivan Toney returned to Newcastle United.

There are also doubts over the future of George Waring, with his loan deal expiring this month.

Jay Simpson began his career at Norwich, before moving to Arsenal. He has had spells at West Brom, QPR, Hull, Millwall, and Buriram United.

Artcile by: Ryan Hillback