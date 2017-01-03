Shrewsbury Town boss believes players were “nervy and edgy”

Paul Hurst feels his side did not look comfortable in yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat against Fleetwood.

It could have been much worse for Shrewsbury, with Fleetwood defenders Nathan Pond and Cian Bolger coming close.

But Devante Cole’s fourth goal of the season was enough to condemn Salop to their third straight defeat.

Paul Hurst was critical of his side’s performance in the first half.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “The first half in particular wasn’t good enough and I can completely understand the feeling in the ground.

“In the second half we had a bit of a go and on another day something might fall for you, but we didn’t work the keeper enough and things can only get better so I’m not going to read too much into the performance.

“I spoke to the players the other day about the importance of every single minute of every game due to the position we’re in. That’s another game gone now and we need the points.

“It’s alright thinking we might get them next time but we looked nervous and edgy and I don’t really know why.

“We’ve come into this game with a good home record since I came in and only conceded the one goal again today. It seemed there was a lack of confidence out there, a lack of urgency and perhaps back to some of the negative things we were hearing when I first came in.

“We went backwards too many times, we messed about with the ball in areas we didn’t need to so it feels like a step backwards again today.”

Artcile by: Ryan Hillback