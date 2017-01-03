One-stop advice shop really ‘matters’ to Shropshire sports clubs

Two Shropshire sports clubs have revealed how Sport England’s one-stop advice shop is helping them build firm foundations and move to the next level.

Evolution Rollerderby in Shrewsbury, and the newly formed Shropshire Disc Golf Club, say they are both benefiting from the free Club Matters online support service.

They have shared their experiences on a new promotional video to promote the Club Matters service across the West Midlands.

Joe Lockley, club development manager at county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin which helped to put the video together, said: “It’s great to see Club Matters providing such important practical help to local clubs.

“If you run a club of any size, or are thinking about setting up a club, I’d urge you to take a look at the resources available on the website, www.sportenglandclubmatters.com – it’s all completely free.”

Nigel Williams is chairman of the newly formed Shropshire Disc Golf Club, promoting a sport played much like traditional but with a flying disc or Frisbee, instead of a ball and clubs.

He said: “Club Matters has been brilliant. The login process was very easy, and once we found the Energize county sports partnership, it was all very straightforward.

“Everything we wanted was there – the Club Matters constitution was much better than the brief one we’d put together, and there is a wealth of information on there for any aspect we wanted to know about – the resource library or workshop modules were there to teach us.

“All the knowledge is there, and you would otherwise spent an awful lot more time having to go through different search engines.”

He added: “Every few days, if I’ve got a question which pops into my mind, I just log on there and have a look and see what Club Matters has to say.

“Governance is very important, and it is helping us to get the exact legal structures right for the club.

“We are small with very manageable finances at the moment, but as the club grows, the information on there is great so we can manage and make sure it is done correctly, to make sure there are not going to be any issues with finances further down the line.

“It’s a full life cycle resource – good to help with setting up, but when we have a larger club structure, we know we can just lean on Club Matters, because everything is there that we need.”

Sarah Evans, part of Evolution Rollerderby in Shrewsbury which has been running for around seven years, said the sign-up process for Club Matters was very easy.

“I absolutely whizzed through the registration process, and then went onto the club improvement tool.

“It was a bit depressing, though, because we found we were bottom on pretty much every single aspect. But it really did make it hit home how much work we have to do.

“Before this we were saying ‘We’ll just do this for a bit of fun, get a bit more organised, get a bit of money in, and maybe apply for some funding’ but it’s made us realise that we have got stuff to sort out before we get any of that done.

“We’ve never applied for any funding or any grants before, so we are looking for Club Matters to support us through that process, and make sure we get the most out of it as possible.”

Joe Lockley added: “Every Shropshire club could benefit from the free, convenient, practical resources on the Club Matters website, to help develop and run a successful and sustainable club.”