Newport Show organisers turn detective in cup mystery

The organisers of one of Shropshire’s leading one-day agricultural shows have turned detective in a bid to track down an historic piece of silverware from the turn of the 20th century.

Newport Show has appealed for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the 1903 Peplow Challenge cup to come forward.

The hallmarked trophy was created for the Newport & District Agricultural Society by silversmith Charles Stuart Harris to be presented annually to the winner of the horse section with the greatest number of points at the annual show.

It was presented to RH Gwynne in 1904 but only resurfaced on an episode of the popular BBC daytime TV show Flog It! that was recorded and broadcast at Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border in 2013.

The cup, which weighed in at 42 ounces and was valued at around £600, failed to sell. Attempts by the show organisers to track down the owner failed and they have now issued a new plea for information to its whereabouts.

Show manager Clare Farrell said: “It’s common practice for trophies to be held annually and returned to the show by the holder each year but our records don’t go back to 1903 so we’re not sure how this cup slipped the net.

“After the first episode of Flog It! we contacted the auctioneers in Stourbridge to get in touch with the owner as we were keen to buy the cup back but unfortunately we couldn’t make contact with the man, who was apparently the great grandson of the original cup winner.

“The episode featuring the Peplow Challenge Cup has recently been repeated so we’re hoping that it may jog someone’s memory about who the current owner is or where the trophy is as we’d really like to be reunited with this piece of our history.”

The 108th Newport Show will take place on July 8 next year at Chetwynd Deer Park featuring more than 140 livestock and sheep classes, a horse show and a dog show with Crufts qualifying classes.

There will also be a Festival of Food, family entertainment, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, live music, trade stands, antique stalls, schools marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and fairground rides.

Earlybird tickets are already on sale at www.newportshow.co.uk. To keep up to date with show news, like the Newport Show Facebook page or follow it on Twitter @NewportShow for updates throughout the year.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Peplow Challenge Cup can contact the show office on 01952 810814.