New online spares store for Mistral Boilers

The market leading oil-fired boiler manufacturer Mistral has unveiled a new online Boiler Spares Centre.

Available at www.mistralboilers.com the ‘shop’ contains a comprehensive range of parts including burners, heat exchangers and other spares allowing customers and installers to access a range of replacement components for their Mistral products.

Mistral, based in Telford, Shropshire, for more than 40 years, is one of the top five oil-fired boiler manufacturers in the UK, alongside household names such as Worcester Bosch and Grant UK.

The venture into e-commerce was a natural progression for Mistral that is experiencing an increasing demand for its condensing and non-condensing heating systems, both in the UK and beyond.

The oil fired boiler sector in the UK is currently enjoying a resurgence with sales up eight to 10 per cent in the last year and Mistral Managing Director Jim Wright said the firm was experiencing a surge of interest from global customers, thanks to continuing low oil prices.

He explained: “Whilst we pride ourselves on the quality and build of Mistral boilers, things can, and do, go wrong. The new Boiler Spares Centre will allow our domestic and professional customers to easily identify what they need and order online.

“Making our spares service available through the website enables Mistral customers, wherever they are in the world, to order their replacement part as quickly as possible. It will be hugely beneficial to our growing customer base in places like Australia and New Zealand who live off grid and in rural or remote areas.”

Each available component in the Boiler Spares Centre is identified through its unique number and photograph so customers can clarify they are ordering the correct spare for their particular needs.