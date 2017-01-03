Much-loved Percy the Peacock passes away

Staff and patients at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are coming to terms with some sad New Year news today – with the passing of the much-loved Percy the Peacock.

Percy has been an institution at the Oswestry-based hospital for around 22 years, having flown in from nearby Park Hall and never left. Over that long period of time, he became a firm favourite with staff and patients alike – especially children receiving treatment at the hospital.

He had been taken ill before Christmas and rushed to a local vet for treatment, only to rally and return to his hospital home in time for the festive season.

But he took a sudden turn for the worse yesterday afternoon, and passed away in the arms of Tracy Dunbar, a Medical Secretary at the hospital who had helped to look after him in recent years.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of RJAH, said: “This is very sad news, especially coming right at the start of the New Year. Percy has brought joy to so many people over such a long period of time.

“We had thought we were losing Percy just before Christmas, only for him to make something of a miraculous recovery. We even arranged for a new shelter to be put up for him to help him keep warm and dry and he had been using that, but it seems old age has caught up with him in the end.

“Percy had become something of a legend here at RJAH over the years. He will be sadly missed but very fondly remembered.”

Percy was well known in the area and had a reputation for his sometimes grumpy demeanour – he once had a mate at the hospital who he eventually chased away, and was also known to have shown his displeasure at moving cars.

He had been showing his age in recent months, and a number of Medical Secretaries and other staff had been finding the time to look after him.

“It is typical of the caring nature of the staff at this hospital that they should have cared for Percy in this way,” added Mark.

“I know they have been keeping a close eye on him for many years, providing him with food and water. I know they will be feeling his loss today.”

Frank Collins, Trust Chairman, said: “We have been inundated with messages on social media since news broke of Percy’s passing. The sad reaction reflects his place in our culture.

“We shall give thought now, to how we recognise and remember his life at RJAH.”