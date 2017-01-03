Local choirs celebrate raising over £90k for charity

Local choir leaders were ringing in the new year by celebrating having ‘done some good’ and raised in excess of £90,000 for local and national charities since they first opened their doors in 2010.

Got 2 Sing choirs, founded by Beth Dunn, span the Midlands and they never need an excuse to do a little fundraising – be it a national charity day such as ‘Children in Need’ or in supporting local Hospices at their many ‘sing outs’ or concerts. Local charities to have benefitted include Severn Hospice.

Monica Funnell, who runs two Shropshire Got 2 Sing weekly choirs (one in Telford and one in Shrewsbury) commented, “We’re always encouraging new people to join the choir by shouting out the benefits that singing brings to people’s lives, however we can now mean it in the literal sense too! I’m delighted that Got 2 Sing choirs have achieved over £90,000 for various charities – I’m sure the monies raised will have brought real benefits to many.”

Whilst in the physical sense, singing exercises our lungs, toning up our intercostal muscles and our diaphragm. We benefit our hearts and circulation by improving our aerobic capacity and we decrease muscle tension. Our sinuses and respiratory tubes are opened up more and our immune system is given a boost enabling us to fight disease it is believed – perhaps the best reason ever to join a choir in the bleak mid-winter!

The charitable theme continues with Got 2 Sing into 2017 too whereby they will be supporting Worcester Breast Unit Haven at their Symphony Hall Concert in September.

It is fair to say that singing in a choir certainly does the power of good – both physically and literally! So if you are looking to do something positive, either for your own benefit or to help support a charity in the New Year, consider your local choir. Monica is holding a free ‘Open Rehearsal’ on Tuesday 17 January Apley Wood Primary School, Telford and on Wed 18 January at The Wilfred Owen School, Shrewsbury from 7.30 – 9.00pm for anyone wishing to try it out for themselves.