LEADER chips in with grant to help couple diversify business

The rural professional team at a leading business, which has offices in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales, is encouraging farmers to consider applying for a grant from the Southern Shropshire LEADER programme for projects planned in 2017.

The call by Halls comes after the company helped Shropshire contractor Andrew Phillips to diversify his thriving farming operation by buying a mobile wood chipping machine, a project part financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development 2015 -2020: Europe investing in rural areas.

Andrew and his wife run a 150-acre arable farm at Orchard Barn, Stapleton, near Shrewsbury as well as operating a successful agricultural contracting business. They spotted a gap in the market as many farmers now require wood chips for either livestock bedding or renewable energy.

Farm owners are currently buying in wood chips or sending timber for processing at great cost. Contract mobile wood chipping, which is a natural extension to services already provided by the business, A. J. and S. E. Phillips, helps farmers to control costs and contributes to woodland management across the county by enabling landowners to utilise home grown timber in a sustainable way.

The service also enables the business to utilise machinery during the winter months when tractors would be otherwise redundant due to the seasonal nature of agricultural contracting. One full-time job will be created by the investment, which will enable the business to diversify sustainably.

Andrew sought help from the rural professional team at Halls to complete his application for the LEADER grant, which is managed by Shropshire Council in the county for the Rural Development Programme for England.

Both Louise Preece and Stuart Richards, based at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury, contributed to the process and were delighted to help secure the funding needed to buy the wood chipping machine.

“LEADER funding is made available to successful applicants who have a project that creates jobs, helps a local business grow and benefits the wider rural economy,” explained Stuart. “With another round of funding due to become available early in 2017, it’s a good time for farmers, who have a business project in mind, to consider making a grant application.”

Andrew has been involved in agriculture since the 1980s and has seen his contracting enterprise grow since 2007 to become the mainstay of his business.

He has clients throughout Shropshire and the surrounding counties and employs one full-time worker, two seasonal workers and three casual labourer from May to November.

The business’ services, which include forage harvesting, baling and drilling, cultivation and slurry injection, are popular with farmers who have large dairies, anaerobic digesters, poultry sheds and biomass boilers.

The Southern Shropshire LEADER programme’s next funding round opens on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 and closes on Monday, February 8, with future funding rounds open later in the year.

To date, the Southern Shropshire LEADER Local Action Group has approved 10 projects with a total grant allocation to date of £305,250. Eight of these projects are now contracted and are forecast to create nearly 14 new jobs.

South Shropshire LEADER programme funds farmers, growers, foresters, other local rural businesses and rural community organisations to help create jobs, develop rural businesses and support the rural economy.

Eligible projects receive between £2,500 and £40,000 and 70 per cent of them must directly support the rural economy, through creating and supporting micro and small rural businesses. The remaining 30 per cent of projects must demonstrate that they are contributing to improving the rural economy.

LEADER usually funds around 40 per cent of total project costs, with the remainder provided by the applicant, but the amount of grant support available varies according to priorities.

For more information about the LEADER application process, contact Stuart Richards at Halls on Tel: 01743 450700 or Peter Banford at Shropshire Council on Tel: 01743 254796.