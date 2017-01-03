Ivan Toney’s loan deal with Shrewsbury Town will not be extended

Ivan Toney has played the last game of his current loan deal for Shrewsbury Town; as manager Paul Hurst confirms his deal will not be extended.

The 20-year-old will return to Championship club Newcastle, and head out on loan somewhere else, according to Salop boss Paul Hurst.

League One rivals Bolton, Fleetwood, and Bradford have all been linked with a move for Ivan Toney.

Daryl Murphy, Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle, and Alexander Mitrovic are all ahead of the former Northampton man in the pecking order at Newcastle.

Toney, has struck seven times in 27 games for Town, since arriving on loan in the summer.

The future of Stoke City loanee George Waring is also up in the air, with his deal due to expire in the near future.

Artcile by: Ryan Hillback