Arrest made following aggravated burglary in Telford

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident in Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford last month.

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday 28 December, police were called to a report of three men, armed with a hammer and knife, who assaulted a 65-year-old man outside and inside a property.

The offenders made off with money and possessions from the property, including a knife and two coats.

The man arrested on Saturday 30 December, from the Hadley area of Telford, has since been released on police bail until 1 February 2017, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0536S of 28 December 2016.