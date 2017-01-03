Amy’s at the forefront of banking technology

Just Credit Union’s administrative co-ordinator Amy Jones has started an intensive training course in readiness for the introduction of latest state-of-the-art banking technology.

At the same time Amy, who is Just Credit Union’s longest-serving employee at their Shrewsbury branch, is studying for a banking qualification in financial management which she hopes to obtain in the next six months.

She said today that the new banking platform which Just Credit Union’s Shrewsbury branch will be launching next year will include a mobile banking app and enable savers and borrowers throughout Shropshire to undertake online banking.

She has been undergoing regular training in Manchester which is the first Just Credit Union branch to launch the new banking platform.

The latest state-of-the-art technology is in complete contrast to the traditional method of operating which Amy experienced when she joined Just Credit Union as a 16 year old administration apprentice in 2004.

She has since experienced some dramatic changes in a job she believes she was ‘born to do’ and this includes a huge increase in the number of savers with an average of 30 new members every month.

Said Amy, who lives with her husband and two children in Shrewsbury: “When I started with Just Credit Union, we had savers who could only borrow three times their savings and now we are open to anyone who doesn’t need to save – but can borrow.

“We have opened up to low income people who couldn’t get mainstream banking anywhere else. If it wasn’t for Just Credit Union they would be going to doorstep lenders.

“With savers now able to deposit up to £15,000, the pot has allowed Just Credit Union to lend £1.3m and a record amount was available for Christmas loans.”

She added: “I am proud of what we offer and that we are embracing the very latest banking technology.”