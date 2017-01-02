Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury are still without a win against Fleetwood after seven meetings; as Devante Cole ensures the home side slip to their third straight defeat.

Shrewsbury were second best in the first half, with Devante Cole’s fourth goal of the season compounding their misery. They did improve after the break, but were unable to locate an equaliser.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Rochdale. Dom Smith and Gary Deegan, came in for Jack Grimmer and Ian Black.

New signing Aristote Nsiala was not included in the squad, as the club did not receive clearance from the FA in time.

Alex Cairns was involved early on, but the Cod Army keeper held on well to Shaun Whalley’s low free-kick. Then intricate build-up play resulted in Whalley nodding over the goal.

But Fleetwood kicked it up a notch, and found what would prove to be the winner in the 9th minute.

Former Swindon Town loanee Amari’I Bell drilled the ball across the face of goal, and Devante Cole struck the ball against the bar, before it found its way into the back of the net.

Ivan Toney’s potential swansong almost came with a goal, when his free-kick was parried by Alex Cairns.

However, lacklustre defending from the home side almost saw Uwe Rosler’s men double their lead.

Gary Deegan delayed in possession, ex Shrewsbury Town loanee Bobby Grant stole the ball. He ran for 35 yards, but was denied by the quick reflexes of Jayson Leutwiler.

Then Captain Nathan Pond saw his powerful header parried by Jayson Leutwiler, as the away side finished the half the strongest.

Former Bolton Wanderers defender Cian Bolger couldn’t believe his misfortune when his teammate Devante Cole blocked his header on the line.

The second half begun with a bizarre incident. Dom Smith was penalised for upending Devante Cole in the area, and no Shrewsbury player contested the incident. But after a quick rethink the referee consulted his assistant, and decided to reverse his decision.

Shrewsbury Town could have had their own penalty, but the man in the middle, didn’t think the contact on Ivan Toney was sufficient enough to award a spot-kick.

The home side were looking more lively. Former Luton and Southport winger Shaun Whalley blasted a 25-yard effort over the bar.

In the last action of the contest, Gary Deegan’s effort missed the target, as Fleetwood held on for all three points.

Paul Hurst will be disappointed to lose his first match at the Greenhous Meadow. Shrewsbury drop two places to 23rd, whilst Fleetwood move up to 6th. Salop travel to Swindon on Saturday, whilst Fleetwood visit Bristol City in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Attendance: 5,030 (96 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 24. El-Abd, 15. Smith (55), 5. Lancashire (61), 12. Brown, 8. Ogogo, 7. Whalley (77), 18. Deegan, 10. Dodds, 9. Toney

Subs: 2. Riley (55), 6. Black, 11. O’Brien (61), 21. Halstead, 27. Waring (77), 29. Ebanks-Blake, 38. Sears

Subs Not Used: 6. Black, 21. Halstead, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 38. Sears

Fleetwood Town: (3-5-2)

21. Cairns, 37. Davies, 6. Pond, 12. Bolger, 2. McLaughlin, 11. Grant, 15. Nirennold, 34. Dempsey (70), 3. Bell, 44. Cole (76), 19. Long (69)

Subs: 1. Neal, 10. Ball (76), 14. Davis, 17. Houghton, 18. Glendon (70), 22. Hunter (69), 28. Sowerby

Subs Not Used: 1. Neal, 14. Davis, 17. Houghton, 28. Sowerby

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 2 Millwall

Bury 1 – 3 Sheffield United

Charlton 4 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Chesterfield 0 – 0 MK Dons

Coventry 2 – 2 Bolton

Gillingham 0 – 1 Oxford

Northampton 1 – 2 Bradford

Oldham 0 – 0 Port Vale

Scunthorpe 1 – 1 Peterborough

Swindon 0 – 0 Southend

Walsall 0 – 2 Rochdale

Report by: Ryan Hillback