Trio of clubs eye up Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney

Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney is a target for Bolton, Fleetwood, and Bradford according to reports.

The 20-year-old has scored seven times in 25 appearances to date, since arriving on loan from Championship outfit Newcastle United in the summer.

His current agreement with Salop expires in four days’ time; whilst fellow striker George Waring could also be heading back to his parent club.

Toney is behind Daryl Murphy, Alexander Mitrovic, Dwight Gayle, and Ayoze Perez for a spot in Rafa Benitez’s team.

He began his career at Northampton Town, scoring 13 goals in 60 games for the Cobblers. He was part of the Barnsley side that won the Football League Trophy and the League One Play-Off final last season.

Sports Journalist Pete O’Rourke tweeted that Ivan Toney is a target for Bolton, Fleetwood, and Bradford.

Article by: Ryan Hillback