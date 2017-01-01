Shrewsbury Town sign Aristote Nsiala from Hartlepool United

Paul Hurst has completed his first signing as manager of Shrewsbury Town, as Aristote Nsiala arrives from League Two Hartlepool United.

The 24-year-old who can operate at right-back and in the middle of defence, is well-known to Paul Hurst after he played under him at Grimsby.

Nsiala who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, becomes Salop’s first signing of the January transfer window.

He began his professional career at Everton, but despite being an unused substitute against Bate Barisov in a European tie, he failed to make a senior appearance at Goodison Park.

Nsiala had loan moves at Macclesfield and Accrington, before joining the latter on a permanent deal.

He would go on to play for a side in Vietnam before returning to the UK with Southport. Nsiala made 95 appearances for Grimsby, and was part of the side that gained promotion to League Two last season.

The one capped DR Congo international lasted just six months at Hartlepool.

He expressed his delight at being reunited with Paul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “To move to a club in a higher division, with a manager that I know and worked with for two years – it made it an easy decision for me to make.”

Salop are waiting for clearance from the FA, to see if Nsiala can feature against Fleetwood tomorrow.

