Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury and Fleetwood meet for the fourth and final time this season; with Paul Hurst’s side attempting to bounce back after consecutive defeats.

Tuesday’s game could be Ivan Toney’s last for Shrewsbury, as the Newcastle loanee’s agreement expires on Thursday.

Reports have heavily linked the 20-year-old to a loan move to Salop’s opponents, whilst Bolton and Bradford are also believed to be interested.

Paul Hurst has so far refused to comment on the striker’s future. In addition, Hurst will delay his team selection for tomorrow’s game due to a number of unspecified problems.

However, full-back Joe Riley is available after his omission from the squad due to tactical reasons last time out.

Shrewsbury are still awaiting their first win against Fleetwood, although they are unbeaten at home against them.

Fleetwood will be without the services of Jimmy Ryan (foot), Martyn Woolford (knee), Ashley Eastham (broken jaw), and Michael Duckworth (groin).

Strikers Chris Long and Devante Cole could start after impressing off the bench in the 1-0 win against Oldham on Saturday.

The Cod Army occupy 8th place in the League One standings.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 24. El-Abd, 14. Grimmer, 5. Lancashire, 12. Brown, 6. Black, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 9. Toney, 10. Dodds

Subs: 2. Riley, 11. O’Brien, 15. Smith, 18. Deegan, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 29. Ebanks-Blake

Fleetwood Town: (3-5-2)

21. Cairns, 12. Bolger, 6. Pond, 2. McLaughlin, 3. Bell, 11. Grant, 34. Dempsey, 18. Glendon, 28. Sowerby, 44. Cole, 19. Long

Subs: 1. Neal, 10. Ball, 14. Davis, 15. Nirennold, 17. Houghton, 22. Hunter, 25. Roberts

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Millwall (13:00)

Bury V Sheffield United

Charlton V Bristol Rovers

Chesterfield V MK Dons

Coventry V Bolton

Gillingham V Oxford

Northampton V Bradford

Oldham V Port Vale

Scunthorpe V Peterborough

Swindon V Southend

Walsall V Rochdale

Preview by: Ryan Hillback