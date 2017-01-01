Body of woman found in canal near Oswestry

The body of a woman was found in a canal by members of the public near Oswestry today.

Investigations are being carried out by police following the discovery at around midday.

The body was found in the canal near to The Poachers Pocket in Chirk.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The discovery was made by members of the public at just before midday today.

“Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the identity of the deceased and how she came to be in the canal.

“If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 448s of 1 January 2017.”