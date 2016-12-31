Shrewsbury Town boss fuming with referee after Rochdale defeat

Paul Hurst was left furious with the referee’s decision to allow Rochdale’s second goal in last night’s 2-1 loss.

Steven Davies, kicked the ball out of the hands of goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler; but the referee allowed the goal to stand. There was also a hint of offside to compound Salop’s misery.

Ian Henderson got Keith Hill’s side off to a perfect start when he notched the opener in the 4th minute.

Shrewsbury halved the deficit four minutes from time through Ivan Toney; but the home team held onto the points.

Paul Hurst was flabbergasted with the referee’s decision to award Steven Davies’ goal.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It’s absolute incompetence. It’s not even close to being onside. I’m annoyed at ourselves again for the first goal, because we spoke about how well they (Rochdale) pressed, but at one (goal behind) you are always in it and at two it becomes more difficult.

“They say it’s alright, but this is people’s livelihoods at stake. There are three reasons why it (the second goal) could not have been given and he’s chosen to ignore all of them.”

Hurst admits his side need to find a way to play “uglier.”

He added: “Within that first five minutes nearly everything we’ve spoken about, strengths and weaknesses (of Rochdale), came to the fore.

“We could have gone 1-0 up (through Shaun Whalley) but it was a good save by Conrad Logan, and then at the other end (for the first goal) we are trying to play in an area we don’t need to, particularly so early in the game.

“We’ve got to learn to be a bit uglier. Every pass and everything you are doing in the game doesn’t have to look good on the eye. It’s about doing things professionally and sometimes that’s about kicking it in the stand.”

