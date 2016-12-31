Match Report: Rochdale 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Rochdale continue their impressive home form as Shrewsbury suffer back to back defeats.

Ian Henderson got the home side off to a blistering start after opening the scoring in the 4th minute. Former Bristol City and Derby County forward Steven Davies, doubled Rochdale’s advantage in controversial circumstances.

Salop pulled a goal back four minutes from time through Ivan Toney; but Keith Hill’s men took the three points.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Bolton. Adam El-Abd, Ivan Toney, and Shaun Whalley, came in for Jim O’Brien, Sylvain Ebanks-Blake, and Dom Smith.

Shrewsbury had the first chance of note after two minutes. A long punt up field by Jayson Leutwiler was flicked on by Ivan Toney. Louis Dodds sent Shaun Whalley clear, but ex Leicester City goalkeeper Conrad Logan sprinted off his line to make a vital block.

Rochdale nudged themselves ahead moments later. Ian Henderson collected possession before driving forward. He kept his composure to strike past Leutwiler.

But Salop responded to the setback well. Shaun Whalley benefited from an incisive Louis Dodds pass. He ghosted behind the defence, with his lofted attempt going narrowly past the target.

Rochdale doubled their lead in the 28th minute, but it proved to be highly controversial. Joe Bunney’s set-piece was cleared, but Rochdale recycled the ball back into the box. Leutwiler intervened but the ball came back towards him. He looked to have both hands on it, yet Steven Davies hooked it into the net, and the referee saw nothing amiss.

Moments later, Steven Davies was back in the thick of the action. He cushioned a header for ex Manchester United man Oliver Rathbone, who tested Leutwiler with a sweet volley.

Towards the end of the first half, Shaun Whalley was denied by a heroic block from an alert Rochdale defender.

The second half took a while to get going in terms of clear cut chances. Shrewsbury had the first, with Ivan Toney’s header missing the target.

Then a long punt up field found Newcastle loanee Ivan Toney. His daisy cutter was spilled by Conrad Logan, but a recovering Dale defender managed to clear before the ball crept over the line.

With ten minutes remaining, Rochdale had a huge chance to wrap up the win. The home side countered quickly, with the ball eventually being driven across the box. Joe Bunney was in acres of space, but he somehow managed to skew wide from close range.

Salop halved the deficit with four minutes remaining. Gary Deegan found George Waring who set Ivan Toney free, he kept his cool to place the ball past Logan.

In the last action of the match, Shrewsbury came close to an equaliser. Ivan Toney’s cross was chested down by Abu Ogogo in-towards Louis Dodds. However, the former Port Vale man could only prod wide.

The away side may feel unfortunate not to rescue a point from the match. Shrewsbury (21st) and Rochdale (4th) remain in the same positions. Town welcome Fleetwood on Monday, whilst Rochdale visit Walsall.

Attendance: 3,235

Team Line Ups:

Rochdale: (4-2-3-1)

25. Logan, 39. Bunney, 4. McNulty, 2. Rafferty, 18. Keane, 19. Davies (56), 10. Camps (85), 8. Lund, 9. Andrew, 14. Rathbone (85), 40. Henderson

Subs: 1. Lillis, 5. Canavan, 11. Mendez-Liang (85), 15. Thompson (56), 16. Noble-Lazarus, 24. Allen (85), 27. Cannon

Subs Not Used: 1. Lillis, 5. Canavan, 16. Noble-Lazarus, 27. Cannon

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 24. El-Abd, 14. Grimmer, 5. Lancashire, 12. Brown (76), 6. Black (76), 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 9. Toney, 10. Dodds

Subs: 11. O’Brien, 15. Smith, 18. Deegan (76), 21. Halstead, 27. Waring (76), 29. Ebanks-Blake, 30. Jones

Subs Not Used: 11. O’Brien, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 30. Jones

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Millwall 2 – 1 Gillingham

MK Dons 3 – 2 Swindon

Port Vale 1 – 0 Chesterfield

Report by: Ryan Hillback