Former Shrewsbury Town winger leaves Preston North End

Championship outfit Preston have announced the mutual termination of the contract of former Shrewsbury Town winger Chris Humphrey.

The 29-year-old made 88 appearances for Salop, scoring twice, during a four year spell which ended in 2009.

Humphrey joined Town in 2006, after spells with West Midlands sides Walsall and West Bromwich Albion.

After featuring in a reserve game for Shrewsbury, then manager Gary Peters, signed the winger jokingly stating they had “kidnapped” him.

Humphrey, who has been capped 12 times by Jamaica, made his debut three days after penning a contract, replacing Ben Herd in a 1-0 home victory against Lincoln.

He was part of the side that made it to the 2007 League Two Play-Off final defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Aston Villa and Blackpool were reportedly keen on securing his services, but he eventually signed for Scottish side Motherwell.

He went on to score nine goals in 163 appearances for the club, before joining Preston in June 2013.

Humphrey played 119 time for the Lilywhites, scoring nine goals.

Article by: Ryan Hillback