Shrewsbury Town fined £8,000 for fielding ineligible players

Shrewsbury Town have been fined £8,000 by the EFL for selecting Choulay and George Waring in the 3-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

The duo had arrived on loan from Stoke City, and were propelled straight into action by former manager Micky Mellon.

However, the paperwork necessary to complete the moves was not completed, and therefore, both players should not have featured at The Valley.

Choulay has since returned to his parent club, having made just six appearances for Salop.

George Waring, who is goalless in 15 matches for Town, will return to Stoke in January, if the club decide against renewing the loan agreement.

The EFL confirmed the fine in a statement, which also explained the reason to punish the club.

It said: “A disciplinary commission, appointed under EFL regulations, has ruled that Shrewsbury Town will be fined £8,000 – with 75% suspended until 31st October 2017, for fielding two ineligible players earlier this season.

“The club pleaded guilty to the charge that Moha El Ouriachi Choulay and George Waring, were not eligible in accordance with EFL regulations for their 3-0 Sky Bet League One defeat against Charlton Athletic on 16th August 2016.

“Both players joined Shrewsbury Town on loan deals from Stoke City, but were ineligible for the match against Charlton Athletic due to their loan registration papers being lodged after 12 noon on 15th August 2016; meaning they were only eligible to play from 17th August 2016.”

Shrewsbury Town have so far declined to comment.

Article by: Ryan Hillback