Police issue further appeal following assault on Telford man

Police have issued a further appeal for information, following an aggravated burglary in Telford earlier this week, when a 65-year-old man was assaulted.

The incident happened in Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 28 December 2016.

Police were called to a report of three men, armed with a hammer and knife, who assaulted the man outside and inside a property after demanding money from him. They are described as white, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing, one was wearing a balaclava and the other two were wearing woollen style hats. One of them was carrying a red pizza delivery bag.

The men made off from the property, having stolen some money, a knife and two coats, also containing money. One of the coats is described as a navy quilted padded jacket, size medium, with a zipped front and a pocket on the left chest area with a vertical zip. The other is described as a dark green, thigh length jacket, with two side pockets and a missing hood. These may have been discarded nearby and police are appealing for anyone who has seen them to contact them.

Officers have also released an image of a similar knife to the one stolen during the burglary, this may also have been discarded nearby.

Police have been conducting extensive enquiries, including forensic work at the address, examining CCTV and speaking to local residents and are urging anyone who may have seen the three men in and around Stebbings on Wednesday, to contact them.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “Despite the significant enquiries carried out by our officers so far, the men responsible for this horrendous incident have not been caught. It was a vicious, cowardly and lengthy attack, using a knife and hammer on a 65-year-old man. He was unable to defend himself and although his condition is not life threatening, he has been left with very serious and traumatic injuries to recover from.

“Please think how you would feel if this was your grandfather attacked in his own home, if you have any information about the people responsible please contact police – If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0536S of 28 December 2016.