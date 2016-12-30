Couple attacked by group of men during night out in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault took place on Barker Street and Claremont Bank, in the early hours Saturday 10 December.

A couple were out at a nightclub and after a brief altercation they left heading towards a taxi. On their way to the taxi area the couple were attacked by a group of men.

The attack is believed to have been sustained for approximately 10-15 minutes.

A 26-year-old man required hospital treatment after receiving injuries to his Elbow, Eye and other areas.

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone with any information relating to the incident to come forward by calling 101 referencing incident 457S 121216.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org