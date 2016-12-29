Shrewsbury Town defender aware of Rochdale home threat

Shrewsbury Town loanee Jack Grimmer admits that tomorrow’s opponents have made their ground a fortress.

Keith Hill’s side have lost just twice on home soil in the league so far this season; those defeats came against Peterborough United and MK Dons.

Rochdale continued their impressive form at the Spotland Stadium emerging victorious 3-0 against relegation threatened Chesterfield on Boxing Day.

They are also through to the third round of the FA Cup, in which a visit to Barrow provides a potential passage to the next stage.

Fulham loanee Jack Grimmer states Salop must be ready for a different test on Friday evening.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve read a lot about their home form and all credit to them, they’ve made their place a fortress which is what you need to do in this league.

“It’s a different kind of game but one we need to pick ourselves up for.”

On Boxing Day, Town were denied a share of the points by a David Wheater double, and two questionable non-penalty decisions.

Despite the defeat Grimmer was pleased with his sides second half display, which saw Junior Brown’s 4th goal of the campaign halve the deficit.

Grimmer added: “We go in at half time 2-0 down having conceded two terrible goals, but considering all the talent they have got; we kept them (Bolton) pretty quiet.

“We picked ourselves up in the second half, and the performance fills us up with confidence, but at this stage we need the points and I’m pretty deflated to go home with nothing.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback