Match Preview: Rochdale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury visit in-form Rochdale tomorrow evening; boosted by the news of three players returning from suspension.

Ivan Toney, Adam El-Abd, and Gary Deegan all return for manager Paul Hurst; following their two match bans.

But striker AJ Leitch-Smith (knee) and Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern (shoulder) are both expected to miss out.

Winger Shaun Whalley and full-back Joe Riley are pushing for starts, as they have now fully recovered from calf and knee injuries respectively.

Defender Olly Lancashire is expected to play against Rochdale for the first time since leaving in the summer.

Mark Halstead could return to the bench, after missing the Bolton match with a slight hamstring problem.

Salop have not beaten Rochdale away from home since securing an emphatic 7-1 victory in February 2001. A Luke Rodgers hat trick, and goals courtesy of Andy Tretton, Matt Redmile, Ryan Lowe, and Steve Jagielka, gave the away side a comprehensive win.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill could name an unchanged line-up from the side that beat relegation candidates Chesterfield 3-0.

Joe Thompson, Nathaniel Mendez-Liang, Donal McDermott, and Harrison McGahey; could miss out through illness. Peter Vincenti and Brian Barry-Murphy remain absent.

Rochdale who have won five of their last six games, lie in 4th place in the standings.

Possible Line Ups:

Rochdale: (4-2-3-1)

25. Logan, 39. Bunney, 4. McNulty, 2. Rafferty, 18. Keane, 19. Davies, 10. Camps, 8. Lund, 9. Andrew, 14. Rathbone, 40. Henderson

Subs: 1. Lillis, 3. Tanser, 5. Canavan, 16. Noble-Lazarus, 24. Allen, 27. Cannon, 28. Morley,

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 24. El-Abd, 5. Lancashire, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 10. Dodds, 9. Toney

Subs: 6. Black, 11. O’Brien, 14. Grimmer, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 30. Jones,

Preview by: Ryan Hillback